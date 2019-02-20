Elderly couple in Cleveland robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An elderly Cleveland couple was jolted from bed by a loud noise, then held at gunpoint while four men ransacked and robbed their home before stealing their SUV.

"He was pointing the gun at me and I grabbed ahold of the barrel, right there...somewhere right in here and shoved it right back up like that," said the 75-year old homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

He described the terrifying robbery that he and his 77-year-old wife lived through early Wednesday morning.

"I heard this big crash," he said.

According to a police report, around 3:30 a.m., four men crashed through a back window and broke through a door of the family's home on Crestline Avenue in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

"At first, I hollered, 'what the hell's going on here, get out of here, what are you doing in here?'" the homeowner recalled.

The man said one of the men pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 assault rifle with an extended magazine at him. He grabbed it.

"He jerked the gun back and out of my hand and stepped back and put it right to my face, like that and said 'if you try that again, he said I'll blow your *** head off," the victim said.

The homeowner said the four men spent nearly 30 minutes ransacking their entire home.

"He was a polite robber, but he's getting the job done…he says 'how you doing?' I said 'not so good', he said 'well'...I had a little blanket there, he says 'here, cover yourself up with this, you'll be warm," the man recalled.

He said the men got away with $450 in coins, a safe with personal documents, a flip phone, wallet and a metal box containing about $3,000 worth of coins. The victims said the men then stole their 2017 Ford Escape from the garage and took off.

"They seemed pretty professional to me, the way they moved around and did everything," he said.

The couple was shaken up, but not physically harmed. They said they could not get a good look at the robbers because the house was so dark.

Police said the men left behind a flashlight and a crowbar, although the victims said the men were wearing gloves.

Investigators said they are checking out surveillance cameras in the area for clues.