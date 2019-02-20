David’s Mac & Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mac & Cheese with Crispy Topping

Preheat oven 375

½ lb pasta penne or elbow macaroni

6 tbs butter (plus some for buttering dish)

2 tbs flour

2 c. milk

½ tsp ground white pepper

1 ½ c. shredded gruyere cheese

1 ½ c. shredded Monterey jack

1 c. shredded sharp cheddar

1 c. favorite salad croutons (I stayed away from garlic flavors)

¼ c. grated parmesan

Butter casserole dish and set aside.

Cook pasta in salted boiling water 2 minutes less than directions on package. Save a cup of the cooking water. Drain and set pasta aside.

Melt 4 tbs butter in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Whisk in flour and continue to whisk 2 or 3 minutes. Whisk in milk and white pepper until there are no lumps. As mixture begins to thicken whisk in gruyere until melted. Repeat with Monterey jack and cheddar. Add cooked pasta to sauce and pour into buttered casserole dish. Roughly crush croutons, mix with parmesan, stir in 2 tbs melted butter and evenly top casserole.

Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown,

Enjoy!