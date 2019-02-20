Accident involving garbage truck shuts down part of Route 303

Posted 8:45 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, February 20, 2019

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Law enforcement is on the scene of an accident involving a garbage truck.

Route 303 is closed near State Road.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Law enforcement tells FOX 8 a car hit a garbage truck as it was coming over the hill.

Before officers could flag other cars, a second vehicle also hit the truck.

No one was hurt.

The garbage truck is leaking natural gas and officers are working to clean up the scene.

Parts of Route 303 will be closed while they work on it.

Google Map for coordinates 41.239701 by -81.702710.

