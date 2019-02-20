‘A violent, violent predator is now off the streets,’ Cleveland police say of 17-year-old arrested for parking garage rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old male Tuesday in connection with a rape and kidnapping at a downtown parking garage.

The 51-year-old victim reported the attack on February 14. Police say it happened around 7 p.m.

The victim was walking in the garage when police say she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

The suspect then forced her into her car before attempting to drive off.

The suspect crashed her car and took property from the victim.

Tuesday, members of the Cleveland police Gang Impact Unit and Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit arrested the suspect in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.

The suspect faces charges for rape, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery, according to Cleveland police.

The suspect was arraigned in juvenile court Wednesday.

He is scheduled for a pretrial on March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say they will be pursuing charges against him as an adult.

“A violent, violent predator is now off the streets in the City of Cleveland,” Police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was just leaving work when she was attacked.

When asked why they didn't alert the public after the attack, police say they had several leads and didn't want to scare their suspect.

Police say they worked from dozens of tips from people and businesses. That led them to surveillance pictures of the suspect downtown.

“Cases like these affect us all,” Chief Williams said.

Chief Williams acknowledged there was an active misdemeanor warrant for the suspect at the time of the attack, however, he says there are tens of thousands of misdemeanor warrants that go out, so there was no alert out to police for the teen suspect.

