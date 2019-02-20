17-year-old arrested for Cleveland parking garage rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old male Tuesday in connection with a rape and kidnapping at a downtown parking garage.

The 51-year-old victim reported the attack on February 14. Police say it happened around 7 p.m.

The victim was walking in the garage when police say she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

The suspect then forced her into her car before attempting to drive off.

The suspect crashed her car and took property from the victim.

Tuesday members of the Cleveland police Gang Impact Unit and Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit arrested the suspect in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.

The suspect faces charges for rape, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery, according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

