Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice and rain Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Lorain, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Erie, Sandusky, Ottawa and Mahoning counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Medina, Richland, Huron and Seneca counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Holmes County, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

More weather alerts here

The system headed our way will bring snow, then ice, then rain.

Snow will develop between 5 and 8 AM: Accumulations will occur fast during the morning commute primarily across the southern half of northern Ohio. Wednesday's commute could get tricky. Give yourself some extra time!

Snow will switchover to snow/icy mix between 8 and 10 AM.

More weather details here.