Winter weather advisory for all of NE Ohio

Posted 3:22 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, February 19, 2019

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Lorain, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Erie, Sandusky, Ottawa and Mahoning counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Medina, Richland, Huron and Seneca counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Holmes County, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

More weather alerts here

Tomorrow morning’s commute could get tricky, give yourself some extra time!

Snow transitions to snow/freezing rain between 8 and 10 AM.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.