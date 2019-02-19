Winter weather advisory for all of NE Ohio

Winter weather advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Lorain, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Erie, Sandusky, Ottawa and Mahoning counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Medina, Richland, Huron and Seneca counties.

Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for Holmes County, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

Tomorrow morning’s commute could get tricky, give yourself some extra time!

Snow transitions to snow/freezing rain between 8 and 10 AM.