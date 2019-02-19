Willoughby music shop tells Trump supporters to shop elsewhere

Posted 6:48 pm, February 19, 2019

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Joe’s Music in Willoughby is asking supporters of President Donald Trump to shop elsewhere.

The store, which sells instruments, makes repairs and teaches lessons, posted its new policy on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“Dear Trump sympathizers. I am truly sorry, however I feel unclean and dirty accepting money from you. Please, politely shop somewhere else. Sorry, I would rather starve and close the store than participate in wrong-doing. Many blessings to you. I hope you understand,” the sign said.

FOX 8 News contacted the owner, who declined an interview Tuesday evening.

