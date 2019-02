The debate may remind you of ‘The Dress’ incident.

Only this time the internet is arguing over bath towels.

It started with a question which was answered by a journalist for Huffington Post.

hello fellow adults. my gf and i have a question… what is the correct amount of towels to own? i said 10 and she looked at me like i was crazy. we have zero frame of reference on the appropriate amount of towels in a household of two. — abdul (@Advil) February 17, 2019

As a couple you should own a minimum of the following 10 Bath Sheets

10 Bath Towels

10 Hand Towels

20 Wash Cloths Preferably more https://t.co/CWqd8kp5vJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2019

The response mentioned ‘bath sheet,’ and then Twitter exploded with questions.

Even Dictionary.com got in the debate.

Bath sheet: An extra-large bath towel. Bath towel: Thing your tall friends never “borrow” from hotels. https://t.co/To6mdli1bZ — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 18, 2019

People also debated the appropriate amount of bath towels one should own.

And of course, the internet has jokes.