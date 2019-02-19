Teachers at Parma charter school go on strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Teachers at Summit Academy in Parma are on strike after negotiations with the charter school's management broke down over the weekend.

About 25 teachers work at the school of 200 students.

Most students there have special needs.

Classes have been cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Intervention specialist Mike Meyers told FOX 8 teachers want more staffing and better maintenance repair on the building.

Summit Academy Management writes on its website that regular classes will resume on February 21.

Teachers tell FOX 8 they don't have any agreement from Summit Academy Management on any rescheduled negotiations.

