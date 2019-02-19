School closings and delays

Sunny Tuesday, winter weather advisory issued ahead of Wednesday snow event

Posted 5:19 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, February 19, 2019


CLEVELAND, Ohio - We will receive a liberal amount of sunshine Tuesday before another system heads our way.

That weather will commence as snow/wintry mix Wednesday before switching to rain. The increasing wind speed and mild highs in the middle 40s will be on your Wednesday ‘weather menu’.  The toughest commute this week is shaping up to be Wednesday morning.

There's a winter weather advisory in effect for some people in Northeast Ohio ahead of the weather.

Here is the future radar showing how we anticipate the snow/wintry mix to develop early Wednesday:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

