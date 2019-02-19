× Disturbing: South Euclid police issue warrant for man accused of sexually assaulting dog, striking wife

***Warning.. The details below are extremely disturbing***

SOUTH EUCLID- South Euclid police have issued a warrant, charging a local man with domestic violence and sexual conduct with an animal.

Officers were called to a home on Cedar Road Sunday. A woman told police she heard her Maltipoo dog crying from the bathroom. When she opened the door, she observed her husband forcing the dog to perform a sexual act.

According to a police report, when she confronted him, he struck his wife several times, knocking her to the ground. The 27-year-old man then took her cell phone and broke it into pieces before leaving the apartment.