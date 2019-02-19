Show Info: February 19, 2019
Stownut Donut and Diner
3055 Graham Rd., Stow
330.676.1300
http://stownutdonut.com/
Kenny Lofton
The former Cleveland Indians All-Star dropped by the studio to chat about his new movie, Chokehold, debuting at Tower City Cinemas.
Chokehold
Tuesday, February 19th 7:30 p.m.
Tower City Cinemas
https://clevelandcinemas.com/
Sainato’s
1852 Columbus Rd. Cleveland 44113
216-772-4400
https://www.sainatosatrivergate.com/
Lilly Chocolates and Confections
2032 W.Schaaf Rd. Cleveland, Oh 44109
www. lhchocolate.com
Blossom Cleveland
17006 Madison Ave., Lakewood
216-512-0700
www.blossomcleveland.com
National Sticky Bun Day
Stick To Your Buns Bakery
26333 Center Ridge Rd. Westlake 44145
440-641-1214
https://www.facebook.com/Stick-to-your-Buns-Bakery-260325290760303/
http://sticktoyourbunsbakery.com/
Urban Honey Bee
Our core belief is that the future of beekeeping resides in healthy well-nourished local bee stock. Well-nourished bees are more resilient in fending off pests and diseases.
Our bees are place in areas of Northern Ohio in areas of good forage so that they are primarily fed nectar and pollen. Just as Mother Nature intended.
http://www.beesfromohio.com
Cleveland Axe Throwing
9000 Bank St. B, Valley View, OH 44125
440-462-8859
https://www.clevelandaxethrowing.com/