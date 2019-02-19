Sex offender convicted again following Cleveland-area sex sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Another sex offender was convicted again after getting caught in a big sex sting aimed at protecting your kids, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Last year, Cuyahoga County prosecutors and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force grabbed 22 suspects in just four days. Investigators said they all got busted when they showed up thinking they were going to have sex with children.

Now, most of the suspects have been convicted with just a few cases still dangling and unresolved. The latest to be convicted is David Dinard.

Video shows Dinard going to a house, thinking he’d be seeing a 15-year-old girl for sex. Instead, he’s surprised at the door by investigators. Moments later, they ask him, "Do you know why you’re here?” He answers, “To an extent.”

Dinard already had to register as a sex offender after he was found guilty years ago for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

"Obviously, what these individuals are thinking about doing is having sex with real live children in our community," said assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Carl Sullivan.

He said the suspects all thought they were talking to kids online and through social media. But they were actually chatting with undercover agents. Investigators have found they could do the same sting again and again.

"We get calls all the time as our investigators put out these profiles and they chat with individuals almost daily, definitely weekly," Sullivan said.

The first time Dinard went through the court system, he didn’t simply walk back on your street. He went to prison for one year for having sexual relations with an underage girl. Records show he also gave the girl drugs.

He’ll be sentenced next month on the case from the sting.

The sting sent a message to sex offenders. Investigators hope it sends a message to parents, too: Stay aware of what their kids are doing online.

Sullivan said prosecutors, for a while, have seen a growth of sex offenders using the latest technology to contact kids.

