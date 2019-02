Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urban Honey Bee

Our core belief is that the future of beekeeping resides in healthy well-nourished local bee stock. Well-nourished bees are more resilient in fending off pests and diseases.

Our bees are place in areas of Northern Ohio in areas of good forage so that they are primarily fed nectar and pollen. Just as Mother Nature intended.

