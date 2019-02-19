× Rocky River police: Drunk driver tried to flee accident with airbags deployed

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Rocky River police investigating a report of a hit-skip car accident on February 16 didn’t have to search long for their suspect.

Police say they received a call just before 3 a.m. from a person who reported they had been hit by another driver on I-90 near Hilliard Blvd. and was currently following the suspect’s car.

Police spotted them and pulled them over in the 2300 block of Lakeview Ave.

According to a report from Rocky River police, the suspect vehicle had front end damage and airbags had deployed.

24-year-old Adrian Alvarez was arrested following a series of field sobriety tests, according to a report from Rocky River police.