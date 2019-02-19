Reward offered in Cleveland bank robbery

CLEVELAND– Reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest in a Cleveland bank robbery.

A man walked into the PNC Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning and handed a demand note to the teller, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. The suspect warned the employee not to press the alarm button.

The FBI said he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with a Regent Charter School logo, a black knit hat and blue jeans.

PNC is offering up to $5,000 in reward money. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. Tips can remain anonymous.