Reports: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson call it quits

Nearly a year after he was caught cheating, several media outlets are reporting it’s over for Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson.

The 27-year-old Cavs player made headlines back in April for his cheating scandal involving multiple women while Khloe was pregnant with their daughter.

According to reports, the two are no longer speaking.

TMZ reports, Tristan was with Khloe and their daughter True for Valentine’s Day, but over the weekend was spotted with another woman.

According to US Weekly, Khloe shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story on Valentine’s when she also received a massive arrangement of red and pink roses from Thompson. “Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul.”

Late Tuesday, Tristan tweeted “Fake news” from his verified account shortly after the news broke of their breakup. The tweet has since been deleted.

So far, there has been no comment from Khloe.