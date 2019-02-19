Police arrest 17-year-old in rape, kidnapping in downtown Cleveland parking garage

Posted 10:05 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, February 19, 2019

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with an attack in a downtown parking garage.

The 51-year-old victim was walking into the garage at 630 Prospect Ave. at about 7 p.m. Thursday when she was sexually assaulted and robbed. Police said the suspect also tried to steal her car, but crashed the vehicle.

The gang impact unit took the teen into custody on East 37th Street Tuesday evening. He was wanted for rape, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.

Police are planning a news conference on the arrest Wednesday morning.

Continuing coverage of this story here

