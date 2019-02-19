Perfect Brunch recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stownut Donut and Diner

3055 Graham Rd., Stow

330.676.1300

http://stownutdonut.com/

Rolled Omelet

6 Eggs

1 Cup Heavy Cream

½-1 Cup total Fillings ex. Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes (not fresh)

½- ¾ Cup Cheese

1 tsp each salt & pepper

9X13 Cookie Sheet Sprayed, lined with Parchment and Sprayed again

Baked in 350 convection and 375 conventional

Scramble eggs and Heavy Cream well and salt & pepper. Pour into spayed and lined sheet pan, top with fillings hold cheese for after it is removed from oven. Bake for 15-20 mins just until eggs are set. As soon as removed add cheese, let cool slightly. Then start rolling from short end top with chives, cheese, or parsley. Cut into 2” slices. Can be refrigerated and reheated. In a skillet with steamed water, microwaving will make eggs rubbery.