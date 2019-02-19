× Parma police report missing teen found safe

Editor’s Note: Parma police report Wednesday morning the teen was found safe.

PARMA-The Parma Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Tyler Gauthier was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. He is 5’7″, thin build with shoulder-length brown hair that is shaved above his ears and the back of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes with a gold Nike swoosh.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please call (440) 885-1234.