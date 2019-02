× Parma police ask for help tracking down missing teen

PARMA-The Parma Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Tyler Gauthier was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. He is 5’7″, thin build with shoulder-length brown hair that is shaved above his ears and the back of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes with a gold Nike swoosh.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please call (440) 885-1234.