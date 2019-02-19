Parents say 7-year-old called ‘Little Hitler’ after selling hot chocolate to raise money for border wall

AUSTIN, Texas — The parents of a 7-year-old Austin boy say their son is facing backlash online and was even called ‘Little Hitler’ after setting up a hot chocolate stand to raise money for President Trump’s border wall.

KXAN reports that Jennifer Stevens said her son, Benton, got the idea after watching the president’s Sate of the Union Address earlier this month. She said she and her husband, Shane, are members of the Republican National Committee and keep their children educated on politics.

“He wanted to know about the wall so we explained what it was about and he (Benton) was like ‘I want to raise money for the wall,’” she said.

She said Benton’s older brothers helped him make the signs, and she helped him make the hot chocolate. He set the stand up Saturday for an hour in a strip mall. He made $231. He set the stand up again on Sunday.

But his parents said in the time he was selling his hot chocolate, someone posted a photo of him on Facebook, and a big debate took off. She said some slammed her and her husband as parents.

“People think he’s brainwashed,” she said. “Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting, because we instill our values in him…It seems like there are more people supporting it than against it but the people that are against it keep going and going and going.”

“He was called a little Hitler yesterday,” Stevens continued. “A guy pointed at him in his car and then he said that we didn’t like brown people. I don’t understand that at all.”

Between sales and donations, Benton has raised about $1,400 so far.

“We’re going to get it into the wall,” she said of their plans for the money. “There’s a GoFundMe page and we’re also part of the RNC and we’re pretty connected there so we will 100 percent make sure it goes towards the wall.”

