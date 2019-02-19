‘One, no feelings’: Indians’ Trevor Bauer shares three rules in his dating life

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In an interview with “Sports Illustrated,” the Cleveland Indians pitcher gives readers a little insight into his dating life.

The story is primarily about his baseball career. But he also outlined his “three rules” for dating.

The article states:

“When Bauer meets a potential romantic partner, he outlines for her the parameters of any possible relationship on their very first date. “I have three rules,” he says. “One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable. Two: no social media posts about me while we’re together, because private life stays private. Three: I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends. “I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband,” he says. He does want a family in the future, when he can be as all in on it as he currently is on his career, maybe in a decade or so.”

Just last week, Bauer was awarded a $13 million salary by a three-person panel over the Indians’ $11 million offer. Bauer who won’t be eligible until free agency until after the 2020 season, said he never plans to sign more than a one-year contract.

