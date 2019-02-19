‘My dear friends’: Bill Clinton honors Bushes in sweet tweet on Presidents Day

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to his friend and former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbra, on Presidents Day.

He tweeted a photo of the couple walking ahead of himself and Hillary, saying: Remembering my dear friends this #PresidentsDay.

Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, responded.

Bush and Clinton became friends after Clinton defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election.

Bush wrote a letter to Clinton after the loss, wishing him “great happiness.”