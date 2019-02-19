‘My dear friends’: Bill Clinton honors Bushes in sweet tweet on Presidents Day

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to his friend and former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbra, on Presidents Day.
He tweeted a photo of the couple walking ahead of himself and Hillary, saying: Remembering my dear friends this #PresidentsDay.
Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, responded.
Bush and Clinton became friends after Clinton defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election.
Bush wrote a letter to Clinton after the loss, wishing him “great happiness.”
“There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be OUR president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.”
Bush passed away in December at the age of 94.