GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help bring home the missing.

Camery Turner is 17.

She was last seen in Garfield Heights on February 5.

She's about 5'6" and 130 pounds.

If you can help, call Garfield Heights detectives at (216)475-6607.

