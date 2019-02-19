Meth lab bust ends in arrests in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE-A five-month investigation by Wickliffe detectives has lead to the arrests of three individuals involving methamphetamine production and trafficking.

Detectives, patrol officers, with the assistance of Willoughby detectives, Lake County narcotics agents, and West Lake County SWAT team served a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Bellview Street Monday morning.

Authorities seized methamphetamine, precursor chemicals, cookware, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence during the search.

A 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on felony drug charges. They are being held at the Wickliffe jail.

 

