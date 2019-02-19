Man goes to dog park with body slathered with peanut butter as punishment over bet

DALLAS, Texas — A photo of a man covered head to toe in peanut butter is going viral, and now he’s sharing how he got into such a predicament.

WFAA reports that Steven Shrout, 25, said it was punishment after joining a fantasy football league.

“It was my first year, and I didn’t do any kind of studying at first. I just kind of jumped in,” he said. “I came in dead last.”

His first pick? LeVeon Bell, who ended up sitting out the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shrout auto-drafted after his first pick.

The rules in his league this year said the team with the worst record had to pay the winner $250 or perform a humiliating stunt. His punishment? Paying up or standing in a dog park for 10 minutes wearing a gold Speedo and peanut butter.

Wednesday of last week was his day.

“My strategy was to do it as fast as possible, and hope that not many people would see me,” Shrout said. “A lot of (the dog owners) just wondered what I was doing, and then when I said I lost a bet, they all laughed.”

His friends let him leave after five minutes but made sure to get photos and videos that quickly went viral.

“I’m just a guy who’s brave,” Shrout said.

