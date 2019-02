Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this month we have been featuring love stories from across Northeast Ohio-- showcasing love comes from marriage, children, pets and best friends.

Today, we introduce you to a local couple who first met as children when they were in elementary school.

It took more than 40 years and a heart transplant for the couple to build a bond that they say will now always keep them together.

FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has more in the story above.

