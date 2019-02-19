Imagine Dragons to perform Pro Football Hall of Fame concert

CANTON, Ohio — Imagine Dragons will headline this year’s Concert for Legends wrapping up the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The concert will take place 8 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Enshrinement week kicks off the NFL’s 100th season in Canton, where the league was founded.

Concert for Legends tickets with headliner Imagine Dragons go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket prices range from $55-$289.

Enshrinement week runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 4.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes: Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

