‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Joshua Fouche

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month the month of February.

Here is Joshua Fouche's message:

"I am Dr. King;s dream because he dreamed of racial equality. Where all races possess the same opportunities and rights. I am a high school student that also attends college and the thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.

I am Attorney General's Teen Ambassador and I am a student athlete. I am trying to take advantage of my opportunities. The knowledge I am gaining in the classroom. As a teen ambassdaor and in the sports I am preparing to have a future where my opportunitiies are without limits. I am Joshua Fouche and I am Dr. King's Dream!"