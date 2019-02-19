‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Joshua Fouche

Posted 3:30 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, February 27, 2019

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate  Black History Month the month of February.

Here is Joshua Fouche's  message:

"I am Dr. King;s dream because he dreamed of racial equality. Where all races possess the same opportunities and rights. I am a high school student that also attends college and the thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.
I am Attorney General's Teen Ambassador and I am a student athlete.  I am trying to take advantage of my opportunities. The knowledge I am gaining in the classroom. As a teen ambassdaor and in the sports I am preparing to have a future where my opportunitiies are without limits. I am Joshua Fouche and I am Dr. King's Dream!"

**More stories celebrating  Black HIstory here**

