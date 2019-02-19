× Highland Heights mayor resigns amid theft allegations from Rep. Joyce’s campaign

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Highland Heights Mayor Scott Coleman resigned on Tuesday amid allegations he stole from Rep. Dave Joyce’s reelection campaign.

Friends of Dave Joyce said the campaign recently learned of possible illicit activity from local law enforcement and the Federal Election Commission.

“Friends of Dave Joyce is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held to account and with the FEC to correct any erroneous filings about the campaign’s finances as quickly as possible. It will refrain from further public comment until this matter is concluded,” the campaign said in a statement on Tuesday.

Coleman’s resignation letter did not state the reason he’s stepping down, City Council President Chuck Brunello said. Brunello will be sworn in as acting mayor later this week.

Coleman served as treasurer of the Friends of Dave Joyce.