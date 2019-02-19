Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Potato Chili

CLEVELAND, Oh — Chili doesn’t always have to be made with beef, turkey or chicken. Vegan Vicki is the owner of Urban Sweetness, an all vegan culinary service located in Cleveland and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how sweet potatoes can create a hearty tasty chili perfect for chilly winter months.

SWEET POTATO CHILI

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large can petite diced tomatoes

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup vegetable broth

1 small onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon chipotle sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

oil for vegetables

Optional: 1 cup veggie crumbles

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat with oil, add onions, green and red peppers, and sweet potatoes. Stir occasionally until onions start to become translucent (clear), approximately 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add all the spices, beans and broth to the pot, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, cinnamon, chipotle sauce, diced tomatoes, beans, and broth.

Bring mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to low, cover and let cook for about 35-45 minutes. Stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are tender not too soft.

Suggested toppings:

Sour cream, cilantro, avocado, corn bread, tortilla chips.