Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; suspects crash into Cleveland officer’s car, arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A food delivery driver called police Tuesday when he says four men stole his car, wallet and cell phone at gunpoint.

The suspects were at the location the driver was delivering to, which was a home on Belvidere Avenue.

According to a police report, a call went out for the stolen car.

While police were interviewing the victim, an officer on patrol reported that he was behind the stolen vehicle.

Officers in the patrol car flashed their lights and got out of the car when the stolen vehicle was stopped in traffic.

The suspects drove away.

Officers followed in pursuit.

According to a police report, the officers stopped at a red light at E. 105th and Superior because cars were coming through the intersection.

Police say the suspects kept going and slammed on the brakes to avoid vehicles headed westbound that had the green light.

According to police, that caused the suspects’ car to spin.

The car they were driving crashed into the patrol car.

Police say the suspects got out of the stolen car and ran away.

Officers apprehended the two men in the car after a short foot chase.

Officers found the victim’s wallet in the car, the pizza he was attempting to deliver and a silver and black BB gun.

Both officers were taken to the hospital and released.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Leroy Grant and a 15-year-old.

Police are still searching for two suspects.