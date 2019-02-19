School closings and delays

Driver accused of killing elderly man in road rage incident scheduled for arraignment

Posted 7:19 am, February 19, 2019, by

Cronie Lloyd (Courtesy: Independence Police)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The driver accused in the death of an 83-year-old man after an apparent road rage incident is scheduled for court Tuesday.

Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, has an appearance scheduled in Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

Police say Lloyd assaulted Gary Power earlier this month at a gas station. 

Llyod took off after the incident and was arrested after DNA positively ID’d him as the suspect.

Bond was set at $3 million.

***Continuing coverage here***

Google Map for coordinates 41.416997 by -81.605958.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.