Driver accused of killing elderly man in road rage incident scheduled for arraignment

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – The driver accused in the death of an 83-year-old man after an apparent road rage incident is scheduled for court Tuesday.

Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, has an appearance scheduled in Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

Police say Lloyd assaulted Gary Power earlier this month at a gas station.

Llyod took off after the incident and was arrested after DNA positively ID’d him as the suspect.

Bond was set at $3 million.

