Driver accused of killing elderly man in road rage incident in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The driver accused in the death of an 83-year-old man after an apparent road rage incident appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, was in Cuyahoga Common Pleas court.

Police say Lloyd assaulted Gary Power earlier this month at a gas station.

Llyod took off after the incident and was arrested after DNA positively ID'd him as the suspect.

Tuesday in court, a judge set his bond at $1 million with court supervision and GPS tracking.

***Continuing coverage here***