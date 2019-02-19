School closings and delays

Cleveland police say missing elderly woman has been found

Posted 4:11 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07AM, February 19, 2019

Diane Kirkman

Editor’s note: Cleveland police confirm Diane Kirkman was found and is safe.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A missing adult alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for a missing woman.

Diane Kirkman walked away from her home Monday on Parkview Avenue and hasn’t returned.

Diane is a black woman, 65, 5’3″ and 226 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Diane suffers from dementia and other health conditions.

Call 911 if you see her.

See other missing persons cases here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.477068 by -81.608477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.