× Cleveland police say missing elderly woman has been found

Editor’s note: Cleveland police confirm Diane Kirkman was found and is safe.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A missing adult alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for a missing woman.

Diane Kirkman walked away from her home Monday on Parkview Avenue and hasn’t returned.

Diane is a black woman, 65, 5’3″ and 226 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Diane suffers from dementia and other health conditions.

Call 911 if you see her.

See other missing persons cases here.