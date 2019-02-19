Cleveland police report missing 13-year-old girl found safe

EDITOR’S NOTE: Cleveland police report this teen has been found safe.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Ajainah Ferguson was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East 84th Street in Cleveland. Police said the 13-year-old left after a family argument.

Ajainah has asthma and did not take her inhaler. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.