Cleveland officer involved in Tanisha Anderson case has discipline reduced

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An arbitrator has reduced discipline given to an officer involved in the case of a woman who died in police custody.

In a ruling released Tuesday, the arbitrator said Patrol Officer Scott Aldridge should have his 10 day suspension reduced to three days for his actions in the Tanisha Anderson case.

“We thought the arbitration ruling was fair,” said Jeff Follmer, police union president. “The discipline the city imposed on Aldridge was based off politics and not the facts of this case. The police can not always be held solely responsible when they are only involved a fraction of the time. This incident had a lot of family history that went on way before the police were involved.”

A Cleveland city hall spokesman says he will be checking if the city plans to appeal the ruling.

A special grand jury last year chose not to indict Aldridge and another officer in the death of Anderson.

City officials gave Aldridge a 10-day suspension, and the other officer was given a written reprimand.

Anderson, a 37-year-old woman died in police custody in November 2014. Police responded to Anderson’s home after her family called for paramedics.

The city paid more than $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit with Anderson’s family.

Family members of Tanisha Anderson have told the Fox 8 I-Team on numerous occasions that they wanted the officers to face criminal charges.

The city police union has maintained the officers acted properly.

