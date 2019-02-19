School closings and delays

Cleveland officer charged with prostitution to face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution will be in criminal court for his arraignment Tuesday.

Sgt. Michael Rybarczyk, 58, was placed on restricted duty earlier this month, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran of tahe department.

Court records described 11 incidents between July 28 and Dec. 2 involving women from ages 18 to 28. He offered to pay $40 to $100 for sexual favors, according to court documents.

The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit handled the investigation.

