School closings and delays

Bernie Sanders announces he’s running for president in 2020

Posted 6:41 am, February 19, 2019, by


Bernie Sanders announced he is running for president on Vermont Public Radio Tuesday morning.

It will be Sanders’ second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders enters the 2020 race as one of the frontrunners — a remarkable turn for the democratic socialist who, three years ago, was viewed as a protest candidate from the political fringe.

Today, Sanders is one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters and his policy agenda — a suite of progressive proposals to expand health care, broaden the social safety net and make higher education free — has been embraced by many of the Democratic party’s leading figures.

Google Map for coordinates 44.558803 by -72.577841.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.