Bernie Sanders announces he’s running for president in 2020



Bernie Sanders announced he is running for president on Vermont Public Radio Tuesday morning.

It will be Sanders’ second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders enters the 2020 race as one of the frontrunners — a remarkable turn for the democratic socialist who, three years ago, was viewed as a protest candidate from the political fringe.

Today, Sanders is one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters and his policy agenda — a suite of progressive proposals to expand health care, broaden the social safety net and make higher education free — has been embraced by many of the Democratic party’s leading figures.