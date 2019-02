BEDFORD-Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bedford Police Department who is mourning the loss of their K-9 Mike.

Mike passed away unexpectedly last week. The K-9 was a Belgian Malinois and was born back in 2013 in Holland.

After his training there, Mike joined the Bedford Police Department back in 2015 and served until last Monday, February 11, 2019.

During his time on the force, Mike made many arrests and was also responsible for saving a life.

Rest peace, K-9 Mike.