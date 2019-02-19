Baker Mayfield wants to know if you’re busy Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants you on his team.

He's talking about his team for the Special Olympics Ohio Cleveland Polar Plunge.

"The polar plunge raises money for athletes who are leading the charge for full inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities," Baker shared in a video.

Baker is giving away a signed pair of Bose headphones to one lucky person who participates.

Are you free Saturday?

The event is February 23 at Edgewater Beach.

Show up and take a dip in the icy cold waters to help raise money for Special Olympians of Northeast Ohio.

Check in is at 10 a.m. and the plunge is at 12:30 p.m.

There's also a costume contest, so get your outfit ready!

If you can't take the plunge, you can donate.

FOX 8 participates every year. Our own Gabe Spiegel is also a team captain, so you may see some of your favorite faces from FOX 8 at the event.