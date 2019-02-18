Winter weather advisory: Light snow on the shoreline, temps in the 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Watch out for slick roads. Plan on slippery road conditions and untreated surfaces. You might want to watch your step as you head out and you’ll definitely need to use the ice scraper.

President’s Day we could have a few lingering flurries and light snow showers. We could get an additional inch around the I-90 corridor out east Monday morning. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cold day on tap, with temperatures at least 10° below the average (38°). Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 20’s throughout the day.

We get a break with sunshine Tuesday, then another system heads our way, bringing a wintry mix to rain, wind and mid 40’s on Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

