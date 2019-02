CLEVELAND, Ohio – An icy glaze has coated a good portion of Northeast Ohio, following snowfall Sunday.

That’s made for some spots of ice on the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been patrolling through Sunday evening looking for slick spots.

This truck on SR-7 in Ashtabula County is one of 789 out across the state, as of 3:50am. Crews are patrolling for icy spots and treating roads, as needed. Be extra alert for slick conditions this morning. Travel information is available at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/Ulujwhaw8d — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 18, 2019

There are more than 700 workers on the road, making sure your commute is safe.

Take your time.

ODOT has identified a few trouble spots.

Corners Rd. @ Mud Brook

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

IR 90 @ CR 204 Lake Ave

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.