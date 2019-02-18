VFW Post in Bedford to close after members fail to raise enough funds

Posted 11:28 am, February 18, 2019, by

BEDFORD, Ohio – Sad news for members of VFW Post 1082 in Bedford.

They ran out of a time to raise enough money to keep their historic hall.

“This building’s been here since 1932, so we’ve been here a long time,” said Vietnam veteran Willie Adams. ”It’s almost like you’re losing your house; I mean, this is what we call home.”

The Post got behind on their taxes in the past year after several members passed away and others moved out of town.

They lost the building to foreclosure, and needed to raise the money to buy it back or make a deal to lease it Saturday.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Adams.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.393110 by -81.536509.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.