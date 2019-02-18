VFW Post in Bedford to close after members fail to raise enough funds

BEDFORD, Ohio – Sad news for members of VFW Post 1082 in Bedford.

They ran out of a time to raise enough money to keep their historic hall.

“This building’s been here since 1932, so we’ve been here a long time,” said Vietnam veteran Willie Adams. ”It’s almost like you’re losing your house; I mean, this is what we call home.”

The Post got behind on their taxes in the past year after several members passed away and others moved out of town.

They lost the building to foreclosure, and needed to raise the money to buy it back or make a deal to lease it Saturday.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Adams.