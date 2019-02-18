Third recent wrong-way driver on Shoreway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what else can be done for safety on the Shoreway near downtown after we uncovered a third report of a wrong-way driver in recent weeks.

Police dispatch tapes just released to the I-Team show a citizen called 911 about a wrong-way driver and a police officer radioed in about the same car.

This comes after the I-Team showed you two other incidents caught on camera by a new wrong-way driver detection system at West 28th Street and the Shoreway. Cleveland police and the Ohio Department of Transportation set up the system because of a history of problems with wrong-way drivers in that area.

If a driver goes up the wrong side of the ramp at West 28th, lights start flashing to alert the person behind the wheel. Plus, an alert is sent to Cleveland police dispatch so that officers can be sent that way immediately.

The latest wrong-way driver did not get caught on video by the cameras at that ramp. That means this driver got onto the Shoreway somewhere else, not the well-known problem spot.

That led us to ask Cleveland City Hall: Is anything being done in this area to address the danger right now?

After we inquired, city hall said it now plans to send traffic engineers back out to that area this week. They’ll look again to try to figure out if more signs would help or different signs.

Police never stopped any of the recent wrong-way drivers. Those folks either turned around or got off the Shoreway. But last year, a wrong-way crash near downtown turned deadly.

Meantime, the question always comes up in the discussion about this problem: Why not install spikes on the ramps that would blow out tires of cars going the wrong way?

The Ohio Department of Transportation said engineers don’t believe the spikes are a good idea for a variety of reasons. Among them, they won’t hold up well under heavy use, they may not work well in cold weather, they would be expensive and more.

Continuing coverage of this story here