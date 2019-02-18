St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ tickets go on sale this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Tickets for this year's 'St. Jude Dream Home' go on sale this week.
This year's 'Dream Home' is located in Avon Lake. The coastal cottage theme home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is valued at $410,000.
Tickets go on sale for this year's St Jude Dream Home February 21.
Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday you can buy a ticket by calling 1-800-834-5786.
Each ticket is $100.
The goal is to sell 20,000 which will raise $2 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
But there is more than just the house that you can win.
When you buy a ticket you also will qualify to win a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.
Kristi Capel has more in the video above.
41.499320 -81.694361