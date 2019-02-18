Six arrested after melee at family fun center in Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- Surveillance cameras were rolling during a fight at Make Believe Family Fun Center in Parma.

Police were called to the center on Day Drive Sunday night after employees reported a dispute between two customers during a child's party. It turned into a large-scale brawl as young kids were caught in harm's way.

"I've got one guy that's carrying a chair right now, trying to hit somebody with it," a worker said in the call to police.

Investigators said while some patrons tried to break up the fight, others joined. As the group moved to other areas of the family fun center, more customers were drawn into the melee.

Police watched surveillance video to identify who was responsible. Officers arrested five men and one woman. They face charges for disorderly conduct. One man refused to comply with police so they used a Taser to subdue him, investigators said.

"It's really unbelievable that somebody would do it at a kid's birthday party, but I mean, you never know what goes through other people's heads and what they're thinking at the time," Sgt. Dan Ciryak said.