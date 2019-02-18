Research: Polar Vortex may have killed majority of stink bugs not able to find shelter

FAIRFAX, Va. — The recent Polar Vortex may have killed a significant number of invasive species of insects, including the majority of stink bugs that weren’t able to find shelter.

That’s according to a Virginia Tech research experiment, the National Pest Management Association stated in a release.

“While most insects will be equipped to survive a short period of very cold weather, like the recent polar vortex, it’s likely some will die from this extreme weather event,” Dr. Brittany Campbell, an entomologist with the NPMA, told AccuWeather.

The release said the Polar Vortex may have killed 95 percent of the stink bugs that weren’t able to stay warm this winter.

Other invasive species including the emerald ash borer and southern pine beetle likely also won’t survive, the release states. However, cockroaches and bed bug populations will likely not be affected.

Campbell said researchers likely won’t know for sure the effects of the Polar Vortex until spring.

Read more here.